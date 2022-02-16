Human skull found after flood identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A skull found after flooding last year in Clay County has been identified, the Clay County Coroner’s Office confirms to WYMT.

The coroner’s office identified the skull found as that of 21-year-old Makayla Collette, who went missing in October 2020.

It was one of two skulls found in Clay County after widespread flooding in the area last March.

No other details are available at this time.

