Human skull found after flood identified

Kentucky State Police searching for person from Leslie County
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A skull found after flooding last year in Clay County has been identified, the Clay County Coroner’s Office confirms to WYMT.

The coroner’s office identified the skull found as that of 21-year-old Makayla Collette, who went missing in October 2020.

It was one of two skulls found in Clay County after widespread flooding in the area last March.

No other details are available at this time.

