High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 15)

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS

Bell County 67, Jackson County 63

Cordia 70, Oneida Baptist 59

East Ridge 64, Magoffin County 60

Estill County 67, Robertson County 53

Garrard County 75, Somerset 74

Harlan County 82, Williamsburg 71

Lawrence County 73, Johnson Central 52

Letcher Central 74, Prestonsburg 48

Lynn Camp 48, Middlesboro 44

Martin County 85, Phelps 45

Mercer County 70, Somerset Christian School 59

North Laurel 90, Knox Central 86

Paintsville 67, Pikeville 51

Perry Central 67, Breathitt County 58

Rockcastle County 57, Wayne County 50

Shelby Valley 67, Pike Central 64

GIRLS

Bell County 75, Jackson County 49

Corbin 65, Knox Central 56

Estill County 72, Breathitt County 58

Harlan County 46, Jenkins 43

Lawrence County 51, Martin County 37

Leslie County 75, Middlesboro 22

Pike Central 57, Johnson Central 53

Shelby Valley 64, Floyd Central 57

Somerset 67, Garrard County 55

South Laurel 55, Rockcastle County 27

Southwestern 71, North Laurel 64

Whitley County 58, Pineville 54

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

