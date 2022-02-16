High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 15)
BOYS
Bell County 67, Jackson County 63
Cordia 70, Oneida Baptist 59
East Ridge 64, Magoffin County 60
Estill County 67, Robertson County 53
Garrard County 75, Somerset 74
Harlan County 82, Williamsburg 71
Lawrence County 73, Johnson Central 52
Letcher Central 74, Prestonsburg 48
Lynn Camp 48, Middlesboro 44
Martin County 85, Phelps 45
Mercer County 70, Somerset Christian School 59
North Laurel 90, Knox Central 86
Paintsville 67, Pikeville 51
Perry Central 67, Breathitt County 58
Rockcastle County 57, Wayne County 50
Shelby Valley 67, Pike Central 64
GIRLS
Bell County 75, Jackson County 49
Corbin 65, Knox Central 56
Estill County 72, Breathitt County 58
Harlan County 46, Jenkins 43
Lawrence County 51, Martin County 37
Leslie County 75, Middlesboro 22
Pike Central 57, Johnson Central 53
Shelby Valley 64, Floyd Central 57
Somerset 67, Garrard County 55
South Laurel 55, Rockcastle County 27
Southwestern 71, North Laurel 64
Whitley County 58, Pineville 54
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.