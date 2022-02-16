Advertisement

Former Lawrence County WR named Notre Dame tight ends coach

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 15, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WYMT) - One Lawrence County football legend is now roaming the halls the house that Knute Rockne built.

Former Lawrence County and UK wide receiver Gerad Parker has been named the tight ends coach at Notre Dame.

Parker was a record-breaking receiver for the Bulldogs before going to UK. Since graduation, he’s had coaching stops at Marshall, Duke, Purdue, Penn State and West Virginia among others.

