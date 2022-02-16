Five arrested on drug trafficking charges during two-week period in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department (PPD) has been busy with multiple traffic stops and search warrants. These stops and searches have led to thousands of dollars of illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons being taken off the street.

“We try to keep everybody safe if we can,” said PPD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “Part of that is trying to eradicate the illicit narcotics trade in the city of Pikeville.”

Three traffic stops and three search warrants were executed on residences leading to five total arrests. All five were arrested for drug trafficking and other related offenses.

More than 60 grams of meth in total, about 10 grams of fentanyl, numerous pre-packaged pills, multiple sets of working scales, marijuana, other drug paraphernalia and two firearms were recovered.

“All three traffic stops yielded money, illicit narcotics such as meth, fentanyl, heroin, pills, and also one of the traffic stops initiated yielded a firearm,” said Officer Conn. “It led up to search warrants being issued for two different residences near Redale Road area.”

Police say this amount of narcotics could have caused hundreds of overdoses. Along with protecting the public, PPD officers are also tasked with serving folks who may need help.

“That’s a win. I can take all the drugs off the street in the world, but if I can’t cure people or help people, then I’m not doing it right,” said Officer Conn. “Remember, protect and serve, protect and serve... I protect them by taking dope off the street, but I also want to serve them and try to get them some help.”

Officer Conn and others said this was a great example of teamwork and proactive police work and the department wanted to thank city officials for their support.

