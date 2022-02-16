Advertisement

Firestone Industrial Products Expansion in progress in Williamsburg

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Williamsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg is moving forward with the Firestone Industrial Products expansion to bring new jobs to the area.

City and county officials have worked together over several years to get the expansion underway.

There are new incentives being offered to complete the expansion.

”There’s also going to be some tax incentives that Firestone is going to be eligible for that will be passed through both the Fiscal Court and through City Council that we proposed to them,” Pat White, Whitley County Judge-Executive said.

The expansion will add new, good-paying jobs.

“It’s 250 additional jobs to already almost 500 that they have here and it’s around 50 million dollars in new investment. It’s really exciting to see all this construction start,” Judge White said. “It’s very important and these are good-paying jobs, jobs that people can work and raise a family on and we’re really proud to see them come to Williamsburg, Whitley County.”

As of yet, there is no official completion date.

