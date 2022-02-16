Advertisement

Estill County bridge temporarily re-opens

Bridge carrying KY-52 across the Kentucky river in Estill County.
Bridge carrying KY-52 across the Kentucky river in Estill County.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have announced that a bridge in Estill County that closed for repairs late last year has temporarily re-opened to traffic.

A bridge carrying KY-52 and KY-89 over the Kentucky River and a rail line in Estill County was closed November 29 as part of maintenance work to repair joints, restore the deck and repaint the metal truss that serves as a symbol for Downtown Irvine.

The bridge was only supposed to be closed through December, but bad weather delayed the project, with Transportation Cabinet officials deciding to delay the deck restoration.

The bridge is expected to close again later this year, however, to perform the deck restoration, repainting and repairs to the bridge’s railing. There is no timetable for that, but when the bridge does close again, drivers will need to use the KY-499 Bridge, also known as the Joseph Proctor Memorial Bypass. The bridge is expected to be closed for around three months.

