Breezy today with strong storms possible Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a little while since we’ve had to talk about the threat of strong storms. And while the threat is not huge tomorrow, this weather system has a lot of wind associated with it.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds and breezy conditions will continue as our storm system draws closer during the nighttime hours tonight. Lows will stay balmy for this time of day and this time of year as we fall to near 50°.

We’re going to watch yet another breezy day in place for the day on Thursday as clouds continue to stream into the region. This is as our storm system draws closer. A few scattered showers will be possible during the day, but we’re going to continue to watch the potential for some stronger storms in the afternoon end evening. We won’t have a ton of fuel, but we will have plenty of wind energy above our heads, meaning it won’t take much to get some heavy rain and gusty winds to the ground. We remain under a two-out-of-five Slight Risk for Severe Weather for that threat.

Once these storms move out, we’re going to get chilly yet again as lows fall into the 30s with cold air filtering back into the region. If any moisture’s left over, we could see a few flurries to finish things off into Friday morning.

The Weekend and Beyond

We’re looking at a chillier day on Friday as cold air is ushered into the region on the back side of our front. Highs will stay well below average as skies clear. We’re back near 40° for a high. The good news is, we look to stay dry as we head into the weekend as we moderate back into the 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday and Monday.

Scattered showers may return as another system heads our way for the day on Tuesday. Doesn’t look to be as dynamic a system as later this week, but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on it.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.