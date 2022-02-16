Breezy conditions develop ahead of cold front, severe storms possible Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we will stay dry and mild again today, we will pay for our warmth with some windy conditions.

Today and Tonight

Most of us should start the day in the 30s and 40s, depending on where you live. Look for a mix of sun and clouds to start off this Wednesday before those clouds start to gradually increase this afternoon and this evening. Thanks to stout southwest winds that could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph at times, we should climb into the mid to upper 60s for highs. We ended up making it into the low 60s on Tuesday.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 9 a.m. for much of the western and northern parts of the region. Right now, it’s scheduled to end at 7 p.m. We’ll keep you posted if that expands any further east or the end time gets expanded.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 for a big chunk of the area. We could see wind gusts up to 45 mph at times. (WYMT Weather)

Clouds will continue to increase tonight as lows drop into the low 50s thanks to the cloud cover. There is a slight chance we could see a stray shower or two late tonight toward dawn on Thursday. We’ll see how that plays out.

Extended Forecast

We look to start Thursday on a dry note, but the winds will continue to crank ahead of the approaching cold front. Some models are trying to show gusts up to 60 mph at times, so that is something to watch.

Showers and storms will start moving into the region around lunchtime as temperatures soar close to 70 degrees before the front arrives. Right now, most of our region is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Please have a way to get alerts, like a weather radio or the WYMT weather app. We will start our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded most of our area to a slight risk (2 out of 5) for Thursday, February 17th, 2022 as of 2 a.m. The main threats continue to damaging winds and heavy rain. (WYMT Weather)

The main threats continue to be damaging winds and heavy rain. CAPE (tornado fuel) is virtually non-existent, but wind shear is high, so I think our tornado threat stays very low, but I can’t completely rule it out. If a cell stalls out over your area, we could end up with some localized high water issues. It looks like the front will move pretty fast right now, so I think that’s a lower threat as well.

Temperatures will drop fast as the front moves through and, if there is enough moisture left by the time the system departs early on Friday, some snowflakes are definitely possible. We should be close to freezing by Friday morning.

Skies will clear Friday afternoon, but temperatures stay chilly. We should climb back up to the upper 30s with some sunshine. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s overnight under clear skies.

The weekend looks pretty good with sunshine both days and temperatures rebounding back to the low 60s by Sunday.

