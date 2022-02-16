Advertisement

2 killed in head-on crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash on state Route 168 near Catlettsburg, the Boyd County Coroner said.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m., just outside of Catlettsburg city limits, in the 7500 block of Route 168.

Both a driver and passenger from the same vehicle died from their injuries, according to Coroner Mark Hammond. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

The crash happened as one vehicle was headed toward Ashland and the other toward Catlettsburg. Investigators say the vehicle headed toward Ashland crossed the center line.

No names have been released yet.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Kentucky State Police Post 14, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Boyd County Coroner’s Office, England Hill Fire Department, Catlettsburg Fire Department, Boyd County EMS, and the Cannonsburg Fire Department.

