Two arrested for alleged Clay County copper thefts

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men were arrested last week after alleged copper thefts in the county.

Last Tuesday evening, Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a complaint of a man and a woman walking alongside a road, apparently arguing. The man took off on foot and after a brief chase, 59-year-old Leonard Holland was arrested. Holland was wanted for allegedly stealing copper wire along South Highway 66.

He was charged with fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest among other charges.

Deputies also arrested 43-year-old Chad Brock last Thursday on a warrant following an investigation regarding the copper thefts.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Department said due to the thefts, Red Bird School was unable to have class because the copper stolen affected the school’s phone line.

Brock was charged with theft by unlawful taking and first-degree criminal mischief.

Both were taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

