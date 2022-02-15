Advertisement

‘This is us’: Appy Awards celebrate regional talent for second year

The top nominees for the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards were announced Tuesday at the Mountain Arts Center.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards is preparing to hit the stage for its second year, bringing a host of talent from nine of the 13 Appalachian states to the Mountain Arts Center.

From behind the scenes to center stage, the top nominees for each category were announced Tuesday, voted in by supporters from across the region:

Organizers from Big Sandy Community and Technical College, the City of Prestonsburg, and the MAC say they are glad to see the show growing and more talents being highlighted each year.

”That’s what the Appys are for, is to help shine light on those people. The up and comers, the people that have made it. You need a platform. The Appys are here for that,” said Jill Hamlin, BSCTC Asst. Director of Fine Arts.

She said it will shine a light on the talent and truth that is Appalachia, turning the popular narrative on its head.

“This is another way to add credence and credibility, is bringing people in. Bringing them together to show, ‘Hey, listen. We are not that stigma. This is us,’” she said.

The awards show is on the calendar for April 9 at 7 p.m. and tickets for the event are still available.

