Temperatures soar ahead of a mid-week cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday are now in the rearview mirror. Never fear though! Sunny skies and very mild temperatures for February are ahead ... at least for now.

Today and Tonight

Make sure you warm your cars up this morning. Many locations will wake up in the upper teens and low 20s across the region. Frost is definitely possible since our skies were clear overnight. Once the sun rises, temperatures will head upwards and quickly. Most of us will top out in the upper 50s this afternoon with some having a chance at making a run at 60.

Skies stay clear tonight, but since we were warmer during the day, they will not drop as fast tonight. Most locations should stay in the low to mid-30s for lows.

Extended Forecast

I think we start adding a few clouds in with our sun the deeper into the day we get on Wednesday. It will be a breezy day though, with warm winds out of the south pushing us well into the 60s. They could gust as high as 25 to 30mph at times, so be ready for that. Clouds continue to increase Wednesday night ahead of the cold front on Thursday and rain chances are possible late. Lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Chances for showers and storms really ramp up on Thursday with the front. After soaring into the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front, temperatures crash behind it. Right now, the main concerns are damaging winds and heavy rain. It would not take a lot of wind to bring down trees where the ground is already saturated. It’s definitely something to keep an eye on. If there is any moisture left by the time temperatures get close to freezing, the rain could transition over to some snow. We’ll keep an eye on that.

While some early flakes can’t be ruled out on Friday morning, I think most of the moisture is gone by then. It might take the clouds a little while to move out, but I think we all see sunshine by the afternoon. It will be a chilly day with highs topping out close to 40 for most.

Right now, both weekend days look good with sunny skies and highs quickly rebounding back into the 50s and getting close to 60 by the end of it.

