Space heater may have caused early morning fire

Space heater may have caused early morning house fire(Shannon Litton)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Everyone was able to get out of a burning home Tuesday morning.

According to dispatchers with Boyd County 911, the call of a fire came in at 6:22 a.m. at a home on the 2200 block of Smith St.

Firefighters say flames were showing when they arrived on scene.

Fire Department Chief Greg Ray told WSAZ the fire was contained to the kitchen area, so the house isn’t a total loss.

Chief Ray said the fire may have started when something got close to a space heater

The chief wanted to reminded folks of the importance to remember space heater safety.

Ashland firefighters, Ashland Police Department and Boyd County EMS all responded to the emergency.

