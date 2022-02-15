Advertisement

Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.(simonebiles/Instagram via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is adding to her hardware.

Instead of a medal around her neck, this time it is a ring on her finger.

Her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and she said yes.

Biles shared pictures on social media Tuesday of Owens on one knee.

“The easiest yes,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married fiancé.”

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.

Owens told Texas Monthly last year that the shutdown allowed them to really get to know each other and create a strong bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
Owsley County Owls
Owsley County AD Bobby Bowling dies
Laurel County theft suspect
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help identifying theft suspect
Jaxon Banks with his awards
Young boy from Eastern Kentucky making a name for himself in motocross
File image
Kentucky man pleads guilty to defrauding school internet program

Latest News

Then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez answers questions from the Associated Press,...
US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Testimony begins in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
Super Bowl bets set record this year
Some key provisions in the Build Back Better plan are likely to be taken away.
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at legislative conference; Gov’t has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short