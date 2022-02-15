Advertisement

Sheriff: Two arrested for drug trafficking in Wayne County

Wayne Co. drug trafficking arrest
Wayne Co. drug trafficking arrest(Wayne County Sherriff's Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men face drug trafficking charges in Wayne County after a traffic stop Monday night.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said deputies were working surveillance on a suspected drug trafficking location in Monticello when they saw a car leave the house with its headlights off, only using fog lights. They stopped the car due to the lights, that is when one of the deputies noticed the driver was a person they say had an active arrest warrant.

The driver was arrested and a release from the sheriff’s office said he had a small bag of meth in his pocket and another bag in his pants leg. Deputies took the meth and $1,296 in cash.

David S. UpChurch was arrested and charged with trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The deputies also found the passenger, William Evans, had a baggie of meth and a glass pipe. He was also arrested and charged with trafficking.

Both men were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

