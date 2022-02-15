Advertisement

SB 106 aims to simplify process to dissolve a defunct city and cut local taxes

By Zak Hawke
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VICCO, Ky. (WYMT) - A city becomes defunct when it collects taxes from people who live there, but does not have the elected officers to spend the revenue.

Kentucky League of Cities Director of Public Affairs, Bryanna Carroll, told the Lexington Herald Leader that a functionally defunct city can only be dissolved when a resident sues the city - an approach that is costly and impractical for many small city residents.

If passed, Senate Bill 106 would, one time only, provide an administrative process allowing cities a convenient way to dissolve if certain conditions are met.

Perry County Judge-Executive, Scott Alexander, has long family ties to Vicco, a defunct city along Carr Creek with a population of 293 as of 2020.

”The residents of Vicco, they’re still being charged a tax on their insurance,” he said. “But, that money is just sitting in a pot and can’t be spent by anyone, and therefore we’re looking at dissolving Vicco to help those residents so they will no longer have to pay those taxes”

He does not expect dissolving the City to have an impact on local government services, but said the County is there to support as necessary.

“We’re going to look to pick-up, to do what we can, to continue that heartbeat in Vicco.” he said.

The cities potentially impacted by SB 106 are located across the Commonwealth, but Blackey in Letcher County is another in Eastern Kentucky.

SB 106 passed the Senate February 10, and is awaiting action in the House.

