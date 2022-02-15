Program Alert: WYMT Mountain News moves to H&I Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a programming alert we would like to pass along to you.

Due to ongoing CBS Sports coverage of the UEFA Champions League matches between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid on Tuesday, and Inter Milan vs. Liverpool on Wednesday, Mountain News First at Four will be seen on our second channel Heroes & Icons.

Heroes & Icons can be found over-the-air on channel 57.2 and is available on many cable providers that also carry WYMT. Check your local listings for the channel number on your cable provider. For those who do not have access to H&I, you can watch our newscasts on our second livestream here on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Thank you for watching WYMT!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.