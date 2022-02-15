Owsley County Athletic Director Bobby Bowling dies from cancer, leaving a legacy

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Owsley County Community is mourning the loss of their district athletic director, Bobby Bowling, who died from cancer Monday.

Bowling grew up playing basketball at Owsley County high school and returned years later to coach basketball and eventually become the A.D.

“His contribution to our athletic programs, he brought the passion he brought the love, he brought the you can do better mentality to our kids and to our athletic programs. It was a breathe of fresh air for me to hire Bob back as the district A.D.,” Tim Bobrowski, Owsley County Superintendent said.

Bowling is leaving behind a legacy on and off the court.

“Bobby was, he was a special person to be around, he just had a love for the kids and a love for the sports that the kids participated in,” Travis Smith, Owsley County girls basketball coach said. “He’ll be greatly missed by the community and my girls who had grown especially close to him in the past couple years. I think he took a little piece of their heart with them when he passed on.”

Bowling coached at Powell County and Somerset High School before returning to Owsley County where he was the girls basketball head coach and the boys interim head coach, before serving as the athletic director.

Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge on Bowling’s funeral arrangements.

The visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, February 19th at Owsley County High School Gym. The funeral will be held in the gym at 3 p.m. Sunday.

