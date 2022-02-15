Advertisement

Oncologist gives preventative tips in honor of National Cancer Prevention Month

National Cancer Prevention Month
National Cancer Prevention Month(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - February is National Cancer Prevention Month, which is a time dedicated to bringing awareness to the importance of preventative measures.

The American Association for Cancer Research says 40% of all diagnosed cancers and nearly half of the deaths from cancer in the U.S. are caused by things that could have been prevented.

Dr. Sam Bailey, M.D. at the ARH Cancer Center said lung, colon, breast and prostate cancers are the leading cancers that he sees.

“Most of these cancers are associated with inactivity as well as diet and weight,” said Dr. Bailey.

Dr. Bailey said that maintaining a healthy weight, having a plant-based diet that is low in processed red meats, staying active and not smoking or quitting smoking are crucial in preventing cancer.

He added that regular screening is also important. For many of these cancers, the recommended screening ages range from 35 to 50, but if you have a family history of certain cancers or even a genetic disorder that increases your risk of a certain cancer, the recommended screening age can be younger.

“If you can prevent these cancers, then you don’t have to worry about the outcome of deaths from the cancers, these showing up in ways that limit your life, your mobility and your functioning,” he said.

For more preventative cancer measures and the recommended screening ages, you can visit the American Cancer Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
Owsley County Owls
Owsley County AD Bobby Bowling dies
Laurel County theft suspect
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help identifying theft suspect
Jaxon Banks with his awards
Young boy from Eastern Kentucky making a name for himself in motocross
File Graphic
KSP investigating Trooper-involved shooting in Magoffin County

Latest News

Mountain News at 4 - Top Stories
Mountain News at 4 - Top Stories
Mountain News at 4 - Beshear in EKY
Mountain News at 4 - Beshear in EKY
Lawmakers try to ease nursing shortage
The top nominees for the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards were announced Tuesday at...
‘This is us’: Appy Awards celebrate regional talent for second year
Hiram Marcum arrested
Clay County Sheriff candidate arrested