Oncologist gives preventative tips in honor of National Cancer Prevention Month

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - February is National Cancer Prevention Month, which is a time dedicated to bringing awareness to the importance of preventative measures.

The American Association for Cancer Research says 40% of all diagnosed cancers and nearly half of the deaths from cancer in the U.S. are caused by things that could have been prevented.

Dr. Sam Bailey, M.D. at the ARH Cancer Center said lung, colon, breast and prostate cancers are the leading cancers that he sees.

“Most of these cancers are associated with inactivity as well as diet and weight,” said Dr. Bailey.

Dr. Bailey said that maintaining a healthy weight, having a plant-based diet that is low in processed red meats, staying active and not smoking or quitting smoking are crucial in preventing cancer.

He added that regular screening is also important. For many of these cancers, the recommended screening ages range from 35 to 50, but if you have a family history of certain cancers or even a genetic disorder that increases your risk of a certain cancer, the recommended screening age can be younger.

“If you can prevent these cancers, then you don’t have to worry about the outcome of deaths from the cancers, these showing up in ways that limit your life, your mobility and your functioning,” he said.

For more preventative cancer measures and the recommended screening ages, you can visit the American Cancer Society’s website.

