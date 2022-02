LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A missing teenager was reported by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Brandy Fields, 17, was last seen on February 10 around 6:30 p.m. She was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and crocs.

If you have any information, you can call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.