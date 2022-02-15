Mild air precedes late week showers and storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our pattern continues to shift just a touch as we head into the second half of February and the homestretch of meteorological winter. We’re going to see mild air work into the mountains ahead of the potential for thunderstorms.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Milder air has been working into the mountains throughout the day today as high pressure continues to slowly scoot off to the east. After highs in the 50s this afternoon, we’re staying a touch milder overnight as well, even under clear skies. Lows fall back into the lower to middle 30s overnight.

Dry conditions continue for Wednesday as we greet the day with a mix of sun and clouds around the area. Southerly winds ahead of our next system will allow highs to get up into the upper 50s to near 60° for the afternoon on Wednesday, even as the clouds continue to increase. We’ll be overcast overnight as showers slowly work into the region. Lows don’t move a ton, only into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday and Beyond

The first decently strong storm system to impact the area in a while will move through during the day on Thursday. Ahead of it, winds will stay gusty out of the south and warm and moist air filters into the mountains. At this point, we look to see widespread gusty showers with some embedded thunderstorms.

A Marginal (one out of five) Risk for thunderstorms is in place for the day on Thursday as well.

The greatest chance for severe weather will remain to our south as they will have better ingredients. Highs stay in the lower 60s, eventually falling into the lower 30s overnight as the front sweeps through and ushers winter’s chill back into the region.

We’re cooling it back off into the day on Friday as we slowly clear out. But we’re back in the 50s as we head into the weekend ahead of another system early next week.

