Major funding announced for two Kentucky counties

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in WYMT’s viewing area Tuesday to announce funding for local cities and counties

The governor announced funding for Morgan and Menifee counties.

He said most the of awards are from the Cleaner Water Program and added the program is crucial because people in almost every Kentucky county do not have access to clean drinking water.

The City of West Liberty received three Cleaner Water Program awards totaling more than $400,000 to replace sewer lines.

Menifee County will use more than $100,000 to make much-needed upgrades to a sanitation district.

“That money is going make a big difference in what we’re able to do in Menifee County, in economic development, because we need some economic development over there as well,” said Menifee County Judge-Executive Rick Stiltner.

The City of Frenchburg will use a little more than $91 thousand to fund a water extension project.

More than $700 thousand in 18 discretionary grants was awarded to Morgan County for road resurfacing.

