Advertisement

Major funding announced for two Kentucky counties

Major funding announced for Morgan and Menifee Counties
Major funding announced for Morgan and Menifee Counties(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in WYMT’s viewing area Tuesday to announce funding for local cities and counties

The governor announced funding for Morgan and Menifee counties.

He said most the of awards are from the Cleaner Water Program and added the program is crucial because people in almost every Kentucky county do not have access to clean drinking water.

The City of West Liberty received three Cleaner Water Program awards totaling more than $400,000 to replace sewer lines.

Menifee County will use more than $100,000 to make much-needed upgrades to a sanitation district.

“That money is going make a big difference in what we’re able to do in Menifee County, in economic development, because we need some economic development over there as well,” said Menifee County Judge-Executive Rick Stiltner.

The City of Frenchburg will use a little more than $91 thousand to fund a water extension project.

More than $700 thousand in 18 discretionary grants was awarded to Morgan County for road resurfacing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
Owsley County Owls
Owsley County AD Bobby Bowling dies
Laurel County theft suspect
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help identifying theft suspect
Jaxon Banks with his awards
Young boy from Eastern Kentucky making a name for himself in motocross
File Graphic
KSP investigating Trooper-involved shooting in Magoffin County

Latest News

Mountain News at 4 - Top Stories
Mountain News at 4 - Top Stories
Mountain News at 4 - Beshear in EKY
Mountain News at 4 - Beshear in EKY
Lawmakers try to ease nursing shortage
The top nominees for the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards were announced Tuesday at...
‘This is us’: Appy Awards celebrate regional talent for second year
Hiram Marcum arrested
Clay County Sheriff candidate arrested