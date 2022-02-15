Lawmakers try to ease nursing shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Republican lawmakers are making an effort to address Kentucky’s nurse shortage.

They filed legislation recently to tackle some issues in nursing schools in order to better retain nurses.

The legislation is Senate Bill 10 and Senate President Robert Stivers said it is one of their priority bills for this session. It comes after an exodus of nurses that has been going on for years.

“One of the things I have heard in my career is, is there are people who are qualified, to get into a nursing school, but they say they had to deny us and I’m going to apply next year,” said Stivers.

Stivers also said the bill will remove barriers for students to get into nursing schools.

“How do we change that? How do we remove these artificial caps but maintain quality control for the public to make sure these nurses are qualified to work for hospitals or clinics?” said Stivers.

Senator Robbie Mills, the bill’s sponsor, said it’s designed to get nurses into the profession faster and makes it easier for nursing candidates coming in from other states.

“That’s in good control and good standing in those states, will get an immediate temporary work permit,” she said. “No waiting around for approvals. They can go straight to work.”

Democrats said there needs to be more budgetary measure, such as loan forgiveness to help the profession.

“That’s not in the house budget, said Senator Reggie Thomas. “I think that’s a significant oversight, by the House. I hope the Senate puts that back in.”

If passed, the bill would also change how members are appointed to the state nursing board.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.