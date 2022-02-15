Lawmakers to hear testimony for bill that would ban all future mask mandates in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, lawmakers will hear testimony for a bill that would prohibit public schools and colleges from requiring masks. House Bill 51 is co-sponsored by Representative Lynn Bechler, a Republican lawmaker from Marion.

He said he’s heard from parents across the state saying masking in schools should be a parent’s choice.

Gov. Beshear said that though we are seeing a rapid decline in COVID cases, lifting masking in schools is still too early. He’s also critical of the bill, saying the General Assembly is the one who has been saying let schools have control of this decision.

Rep. Bechler said it’s time to cut what he calls “the COVID cord,” and adds he believes the mask requirements are “akin to child abuse.”

“I don’t think it’s right for a school board to say, ‘alright you don’t have to wear a mask now,’ and then the incidence in the community, which they’re going to be talking about, ‘alright now you have to wear it,’” Bechler said.

Monday, the governor pointed to falling rates. Still, the last week was the sixth highest week of cases in the pandemic.

“Parents certainly, you’re going to want to have your kids in masks when they are in a place where people aren’t very vaccinated and there’s a ton of them and they’re close together, that’s school,” Beshear said.

Activists against mandates said it comes down to parent choice and hypocrisy of larger events and gatherings not wearing masks.

“Some of them just do not have the leadership skills to make those tough decisions. I am not for big government. I wish everyone would make the decision to do what’s best for their children, and their district, and allow parents to do that as well, but we’re simply just not there,” said Dawne Perkins with the Let Them Play group.

According to the latest data from the state, just 21% of children 5-11 years old are vaccinated.

It goes up to 48% for 12–14-year-olds, and 51% for the 16-17 age group.

House Bill 51 would not ban masks from being worn at schools, just the enforcement from the districts.

Rep. Bechler said he is cautiously optimistic that the bill will be successful as it moves through the General Assembly.

