High School Basketball Scoreboard

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One full week remains in the high school basketball season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Barbourville 68, Oneida Baptist Institute 49

Betsy Layne 65, Belfry 60 (OT)

Corbin 76, Southwestern 37

Harlan 101, Red Bird 57

Hazard 85, Berea 51

Johnson Central 73, Boyd County 72

Letcher Central 92, Buckhorn 86

Lynn Camp 69, Clay County 57

Madison Central 55, South Laurel 50

Martin County 81, Floyd Central 57

Pikeville 80, East Ridge 58

Pineville 67, White Academy (TN) 44

Powell County 54, Owsley County 43

Pulaski County 79, Mercer County 57

Sayre 52, Wolfe County 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lawrence County 66, Morgan County 50

Mercer County 56, Pulaski County 53

Paintsville 65, Mountain Mission (VA) 55

Rockcastle County 55, Garrard County 40

Somerset 54, Russell County 38

South Laurel 66, Clay County 35

