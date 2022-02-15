High School Basketball Scoreboard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One full week remains in the high school basketball season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Barbourville 68, Oneida Baptist Institute 49
Betsy Layne 65, Belfry 60 (OT)
Corbin 76, Southwestern 37
Harlan 101, Red Bird 57
Hazard 85, Berea 51
Johnson Central 73, Boyd County 72
Letcher Central 92, Buckhorn 86
Lynn Camp 69, Clay County 57
Madison Central 55, South Laurel 50
Martin County 81, Floyd Central 57
Pikeville 80, East Ridge 58
Pineville 67, White Academy (TN) 44
Powell County 54, Owsley County 43
Pulaski County 79, Mercer County 57
Sayre 52, Wolfe County 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lawrence County 66, Morgan County 50
Mercer County 56, Pulaski County 53
Paintsville 65, Mountain Mission (VA) 55
Rockcastle County 55, Garrard County 40
Somerset 54, Russell County 38
South Laurel 66, Clay County 35
