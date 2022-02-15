Advertisement

Hazard’s Zane Deaton signs with Union College

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Running back Zane Deaton signed to play for another Bulldog, continuing his football career at Union College.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in college, it’s always been what I’ve wanted to do and I’m really happy I have the opportunity to do that,” said Deaton.

During his senior season, Deaton had 217 rushing yards and led the defense with 86 tackles.

