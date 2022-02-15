Greenup County man arrested for illegal narcotics possession

RACELAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday night, Kentucky State Police stopped a car on US 23 in Greenup County for a traffic violation.

When they approached the car, troopers said they could smell marijuana. They brought out a K-9, which alerted police of potential drugs in the car.

After searching the car, police said they found a handgun, meth, marijuana, heroin, pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Kershner was arrested and taken to the Greenup County Jail. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of an unspecified drug.

