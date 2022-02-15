Advertisement

Greenup County man arrested for illegal narcotics possession

Greenup narcotics arrest
Greenup narcotics arrest(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACELAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday night, Kentucky State Police stopped a car on US 23 in Greenup County for a traffic violation.

When they approached the car, troopers said they could smell marijuana. They brought out a K-9, which alerted police of potential drugs in the car.

After searching the car, police said they found a handgun, meth, marijuana, heroin, pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Kershner was arrested and taken to the Greenup County Jail. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of an unspecified drug.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
Owsley County Owls
Owsley County AD Bobby Bowling dies
Laurel County theft suspect
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help identifying theft suspect
Jaxon Banks with his awards
Young boy from Eastern Kentucky making a name for himself in motocross
File image
Kentucky man pleads guilty to defrauding school internet program

Latest News

Missing Laurel Co. teen
Missing teenager reported in Laurel County
Wayne Co. drug trafficking arrest
Sheriff: Two arrested for drug trafficking in Wayne County
Space heater may have caused early morning house fire
Space heater may have caused early morning fire
Jaxon Banks with his awards
Young boy from Eastern Kentucky making a name for himself in motocross