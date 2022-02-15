Advertisement

Clay County Sheriff candidate arrested

Hiram Marcum arrested
(Clay County Detention Center)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday afternoon, officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of a candidate for the sheriff position.

Hiram Marcum Jr., 54, was arrested after a traffic stop for vehicle infractions.

After running the information, deputies said they found out he was driving with a DUI suspended license. He also had a Clay County Criminal summons along with a No Bail Warrant out of Montgomery County.

As they were making the arrest, deputies also said they found various narcotics.

Marcum was arrested and charged with Driving on Dui Suspended License -2nd Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance First Degree, Theft By Deception and Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree.

He was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

