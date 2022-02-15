Brady Dingess having a record breaking senior season

Martin County, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County’s Brady Dingess is making a lot of noise his senior season.

Last week, Dingess scored 50 points in a game, breaking the school’s single game record of 36 points.

”Well I was close to 40 and then my assistant coach was screaming go for 50,” Brady Dingess said.

Dingess is showing no signs of slowing down. On Monday, he set a personal record, scoring his 2500th career point.

He’s worked hard throughout his basketball career, with goals in mind to continue playing at the next level.

”Hopefully get a good scholarship, play somewhere, and eventually maybe play over seas,” Dingess said.

His hard work and talent hasn’t gone unnoticed.

”He’s just worked so hard, so he deserves everything that he gets. He earned it, such a good kid on and off the court, in the community, like I said he deserves everything he gets,” Jason James, Martin County head coach said.

Dingess hopes to help lead the team on a run in the region, his coach thinks he has what it takes to get them there.

”He’s been a leader for us, he’s been our point guard on the regional championship team a couple years ago, last year with COVID and Trey leaving hurts a little, and then this year we’re right back in the thick of it,” James said.

