15-week abortion ban passes W.Va. House, heads to Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed a measure Tuesday that would ban most abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy. The measure advanced by an 81-18 vote and moves to the Senate for further consideration.

The vote followed a lengthy debate, one that started with a passionate argument over an amendment concerning rape and incest.

Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, raised a photo of her daughter and two granddaughters saying they are the reason she serves as a lawmaker. Then, in that role, the self-described, pro-life Democrat offered an amendment to protect the right to an abortion for those who suffer rape and incest.

Zukoff said without the amendment, House Bill 4004 goes too far.

“Think about the females in your life,” she argued. “Your daughters. Your sisters. Your nieces. Your granddaughters.”

Delegate Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, welcomed the conversation about sexual violence, but urged fellow lawmakers to reject her colleague’s amendment.

“Circumstances surrounding conception should never determine the value of human life,” she told lawmakers. “If we believe that life starts in the womb, then it is our obligation to protect and defend life regardless of the circumstances surrounding conception.”

The amendment ultimately failed and led to the House overwhelmingly advancing the proposed 15-week ban on most abortions. If passed, the new law would make an exception for severe abnormality and medical emergency.

The state’s current threshold stands at 20 weeks.

Opponents argued the measure steps between women and their doctor, disproportionately affects minorities and could impact some who don’t even know they are pregnant until later.

Delegate Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, sponsored the bill and explained why 15 weeks matters.

“Most importantly, the baby feels pain at 15 weeks,” she said afterward. “When a light or an examination enter into where the baby is, the baby would push back away from it.”

Delegate Rowan said she has confidence the U.S. Supreme Court will uphold a very similar law out of Mississippi this summer.

The Mississippi law, much like West Virginia’s proposal, would ban abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court heard arguments on its constitutionality in December. A ruling is expected by early summer.

