MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County man is accused of assaulting someone with a sword.

The sheriff’s office says Mitchell Rutledge, of Jeffersonville, severely injured someone with the weapon.

We’re told the victim needed surgery in Lexington.

Rutledge is charged with first-degree assault.

