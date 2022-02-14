Valentine’s Day Forecast: Clouds give way to sunshine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While a lot of us were heartbroken about the outcome of the Super Bowl Sunday night, you’re going to LOVE this forecast, especially later today.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start Valentine’s Day off on a chilly note under cloudy skies. We might even see a few snowflakes around early. Skies will start to clear after lunchtime giving way to a beautiful afternoon. Highs should top out in the upper 30s for most.

Tonight, we’re heading back down into the low 20s under clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday look pleasant and even mild by mid-February standards. Look for sunny skies both days with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday and close to 60 on Wednesday. We’ll drop to around freezing under clear skies on Tuesday night and only down to around 50 as clouds start to increase ahead of a big cold front on Thursday.

Thursday looks ... interesting. While there is not a lot of atmospheric energy, what we refer to as CAPE, to work with, there is plenty of wind shear. It’s still too far for the SPC outlook at this point, but I’d say it’s a good bet we’ll have some heavy rain and strong wind at times. It’s definitely something to keep an eye on. Highs will soar into the mid-60s ahead of the front before falling into the upper 20s behind it. Some snowflakes could fly if there is enough moisture left by the time the temperature gets below freezing.

After a few clouds early on Friday, we return to the sunshine by the afternoon hours with highs getting back closer to 40. The weekend, at least as of now, looks dry and mild.

