Top 5 Plays - February 14, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The regular high school basketball season is coming to an end, with mountain athletes continuing to make huge plays.

No. 5 - Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss fake and shoot

No. 4 - OBI’s Jerrod Roark steal to score

No. 3 - Hazard’s Max Johnson steals the steal for the Bulldog three-pointer

No. 2 - Bell County’s Cameron Burnett steal to Dawson Woolum with the basket

No. 1 - Martin County’s Matthew Linville block and score

