Super Bowl LVI: LA Rams defeat Cincinnati 23-20 to win the Lombardi Trophy

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) pulls in a touchdown catch as Cincinnati...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) pulls in a touchdown catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season _ and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951. They did it in their home, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay became the first ever a year ago.

