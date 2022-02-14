Spread facts, not flames: Fire departments urge caution ahead of spring fire season

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Though winter is sticking around for a while longer, things could soon heat up for area fire departments as spring fire season kicks off this week.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry announced burn restrictions as Tuesday marks the beginning of the forest fire hazardous season, urging Kentuckians to exercise caution.

“This is just a little bit more extra dangerous because there’s more dry fuels. The temperatures are going to start climbing,” said Nicholas Fleming. “Making things a little more dried out, so it’s easier to start a fire and have it spread.”

Fleming, a firefighter, EMT, and PIO at the Pikeville Fire Department, said the conditions left behind by the winter storms could prove dangerous for any wildfires that spark in the area.

“We’ve had a lot of ice and a lot of storms coming through; we’ve got a lot of deadfall that just creates a tremendous fire load,” he said. “So, not only do we have a lot of leaves, like we normally have, but we have a lot of downed trees and limbs.”

Fleming said sticking to the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. burn restrictions is important, but sticking close to controlled fires to keep an eye on them is even more crucial.

“That just means that we need to be extra cautious while burning. If we have any open fires outside, just don’t leave them unattended. Make sure you have some way to suppress the fire- like a water hose or a bucket of water or something like that- to keep on hand. Or a fire extinguisher, of course,” he said.

Fleming said any controlled fires should be at least 150 feet from tree lines.

The department has its wildland fire gear ready to go at any time, so Fleming said any forest fires should be reported to 911 immediately. He said anyone who sees a fire should quickly get to safety because they can spread quickly.

“Don’t put yourself in a situation where you might be trapped in a wildfire,” Fleming said.

Fleming said- though the fires can get out of hand- there are also some protective measures homeowners can take to try to keep the fire away from their homes.

“Just kind of clean up around the property, push back any trees or limbs away from your home, clean up any leaves or anything like that around your home,” he said.

The hazardous season continues through April 30. Fleming said anyone with questions should contact the department or visit the Division of Forestry website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.