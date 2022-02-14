Sheriff: Wayne County woman arrested for drug trafficking

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff, Tim Catron, announced the arrest of a Parkers Lake woman on Monday for drug trafficking.

Early Monday morning, deputies and Monticello Police checked several suspects who they believed had active arrest warrants.

After searching the suspects and a car, police said they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Emily Rollins was arrested for possession and taken to Wayne County Detention Center. When she was searched at the detention center, she gave a guard a bag of meth.

Rollins was then charged with drug trafficking.

