Advertisement

Sheriff: Wayne County woman arrested for drug trafficking

Emily Rollins
Emily Rollins(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff, Tim Catron, announced the arrest of a Parkers Lake woman on Monday for drug trafficking.

Early Monday morning, deputies and Monticello Police checked several suspects who they believed had active arrest warrants.

After searching the suspects and a car, police said they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Emily Rollins was arrested for possession and taken to Wayne County Detention Center. When she was searched at the detention center, she gave a guard a bag of meth.

Rollins was then charged with drug trafficking.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Calipari provides update on TyTy Washington injury
KSP cruiser police car
Man arrested in connection to South Floyd Elementary lockdown
Snow Showers
Another round of snow showers possible tonight
Kentucky Senate passes car tax bill

Latest News

Estill, Madison, Garrard counties awarded more than $2 million
Laurel County theft suspect
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help identifying theft suspect
File image
Kentucky man pleads guilty to defrauding school internet program
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Valentine’s Day Forecast: Clouds give way to sunshine