Owsley County AD Bobby Bowling dies

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Owsley County Athletic Director Bobby Bowling has died.

Bowling was a 2000 graduate of Owsley County High School.

He served as head coach of the Lady Owls and as interim head coach of the boys’ basketball team before taking over as athletic director.

Bowling previously was an assistant boys’ basketball coach at Powell County High School and spent one season as head coach of the Somerset Lady Jumpers.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.