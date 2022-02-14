Advertisement

Owsley County AD Bobby Bowling dies

Owsley County Owls
Owsley County Owls(Owsley County Public Schools)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Owsley County Athletic Director Bobby Bowling has died.

Bowling was a 2000 graduate of Owsley County High School.

He served as head coach of the Lady Owls and as interim head coach of the boys’ basketball team before taking over as athletic director.

Bowling previously was an assistant boys’ basketball coach at Powell County High School and spent one season as head coach of the Somerset Lady Jumpers.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Calipari provides update on TyTy Washington injury
KSP cruiser police car
Man arrested in connection to South Floyd Elementary lockdown
Snow Showers
Another round of snow showers possible tonight
Benham Schoolhouse Inn
Benham Schoolhouse Inn opens its dining portion after being closed for nearly two years

Latest News

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) pulls in a touchdown catch as Cincinnati...
Super Bowl LVI: LA Rams defeat Cincinnati 23-20 to win the Lombardi Trophy
Girls: Jackson County vs. North Laurel - January 19, 2022
Hailee Valentine becomes North Laurel’s all-time leading scorer
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 12)