More mild air on the way this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weekend was a rather chilly affair around the mountains and the cold weather has stuck around for a bit today. However, we’ve got some better news on the way for next week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet another chilly one expected for the remainder of tonight around the mountains as skies continue to clear out. That will allow lows to drop into the lower 20s around the mountains...with some isolated spots dropping down into the upper teens, especially in the isolated valley locations.

We’re staying dry and much warmer for Tuesday as departing high pressure allows highs to climb back up into the middle 50s around the area. The quiet weather will stick around yet again into Tuesday night as mostly clear skies allow us to drop back into the lower 30s for overnight lows.

Midweek and Beyond

Things slowly start to change, however, as we head into the midweek. We’ll start with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday ahead of our next system, which will start to spread clouds our way. Breezy southwesterly winds will allow highs to soar up into the lower 60s for Wednesday afternoon as clouds begin to build. A few showers will try to work into the region late Wednesday as lows stay steady near 50°.

This is a powerful system, with lots of wind associated with it, but little in the way for fuel for thunderstorms. So, while Thursday will likely be dreary, breezy, and rainy, the best chance for any strong storms will remain to our south. It will still be warm ahead of our front, however, with highs in the 60s during the day. Any moisture sticking around as the cold front drops us back into the upper 20s for overnight lows could lead to a touch of snow on the back side of this and into Friday morning.

Friday looks chilly but we’ll be clearing out as we head into the afternoon. Highs stay below average into the lower 40s. We look to pop back into the 50s as the weekend stays quiet.

