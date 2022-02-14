Mayoral candidate Greenberg targeted in Butchertown shooting; suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Craig Greenberg, a mayoral candidate in Louisville, was targeted in a shooting in Butchertown on Monday morning, prompting Louisville Metro Police Department officers to close down Story Avenue, LMPD Chief Erika Shields confirmed.

Shields said 911 calls about a “active aggressor” were received around 10:15 a.m., prompting police to clear the building housing Greenberg’s office, which is close to Butchertown Market and the JBS plant. There were shots fired, and while Greenberg was not directly hit, a bullet did penetrate his clothing. Investigators cleared him and his staff from the building, and Shields said no one was hurt.

A shooting happened in the 1200 block of Story Avenue, near Butchertown Market, the JBS plant, and Craig Greenberg’s office, according to MetroSafe. Greenberg was allegedly targeted. (WAVE 3 News)

A suspect has been apprehended, but police do not know what motivated the shooting, and their identity and potential charges have not been released.

“We have no reason to believe this individual was acting any way but alone,” Shields said. “As we get more information we will certainly make it forthcoming. We consider ourselves very fortunate today.”

Shields said it is unknown whether Greenberg was targeted because he is Jewish, a political candidate, or for any other reason.

“Are we dealing with someone who has mental issues or is venomous? We don’t know,” she said. “We have to really keep and open mind and be diligent in taking care of our community.”

Louisville Metro Council President David James initially confirmed to WAVE that Greenberg was targeted in the shooting but was not hurt.

On Twitter, Greenberg said he is safe:

My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support. — Craig Greenberg (@RunWithCraig) February 14, 2022

