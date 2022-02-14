Advertisement

Man hit with cancer hits back even harder

When the tests came back, things got worse. It was cancer.
Virgil Braxton hasn’t been in the business of frying up chicken for very long. That’s because not too long ago, he couldn’t do much at all.
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Virgil Braxton hasn’t been in the business of frying up chicken for very long. That’s because not too long ago, he couldn’t do much at all.

“I would almost literally be paralyzed. I’d wake up, couldn’t move, I couldn’t pick up a child. I just crawled around the house until someone got home to help me,” he said.

Six years ago, he was working in Philadelphia; he just got married, and they had their first child, but something wasn’t right.

“My jaw was aching; it got to the point where I couldn’t open my mouth.”

When the tests came back, things got worse. It was cancer.

“I remember when I was at my sickest, I asked God to kill me, and I had a wife and a child.”

The unanswered prayer lit a flame to go after something else, to chase a life-long dream.

“I took the IVs out of my arm, and I prayed, I gave it over to God, and I have not been back to the hospital since.”

Instead, he’s been in the kitchen. He moved his family to his wife’s hometown and started renovating a food truck. Last month, Claybourne’s Chicken and Waffles opened its window.

“Any time you lose something, and you have the opportunity to get it back, I believe most folks would seize the opportunity they have moving forward,” he said. “I’m blessed. If I had to change the name of the place, it would be ‘Blessed.’”

Claybourne’s is open Wednesday to Saturday on Asheville Highway.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
Owsley County Owls
Owsley County AD Bobby Bowling dies
Laurel County theft suspect
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help identifying theft suspect
File image
Kentucky man pleads guilty to defrauding school internet program
Jaxon Banks with his awards
Young boy from Eastern Kentucky making a name for himself in motocross

Latest News

Space heater may have caused early morning house fire
Space heater may have caused early morning fire
Jaxon Banks with his awards
Young boy from Eastern Kentucky making a name for himself in motocross
WYMT Sunny
Temperatures soar ahead of a mid-week cold front
Two men were arrested for a string of alleged copper thefts in Clay County.
Two arrested for alleged Clay County copper thefts
Beshear COVID - February 14, 2022
Beshear COVID - February 14, 2022