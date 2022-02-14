Advertisement

Lexington NAACP calls for change to Kentucky’s juvenile justice system

Lexington NAACP calls for change to Kentucky’s juvenile justice system
Lexington NAACP calls for change to Kentucky’s juvenile justice system
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington chapter of the NAACP is calling for change to Kentucky’s juvenile justice system.

This comes after the criminal history of a teen accused of shooting a Lexington police officer came to light.

In a letter from chapter President Whit Whitaker, the organization is calling on state leaders to change the current juvenile justice system, asking them to create a system that focuses on rehabilitation, instead of punishment.

(Read the full letter below)

In the letter, Whitaker says the teen was being tried as an adult youthful offender for his previous charges. Out on bond, on house arrest.

The NAACP’s letter states if he had been sentenced and was serving time in a juvenile detention center, he would have been getting help in a corrective program tailored to the unique needs of teens.

The letter further states that situations like this “only push the juvenile more deeply into the criminal justice system” putting teens at higher risk of re-offending.

In the letter, Whitaker says the legislature passed a bill last year that would “require more individually tailored decision-making for youth in these circumstances, but that did not occur in this case.”

Whitaker ends the letter by saying this cycle will only continue, communities will still be less safe, and teens are more likely to commit more and worse crimes if we don’t see a change to the juvenile justice system.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Calipari provides update on TyTy Washington injury
KSP cruiser police car
Man arrested in connection to South Floyd Elementary lockdown
Snow Showers
Another round of snow showers possible tonight
Benham Schoolhouse Inn
Benham Schoolhouse Inn opens its dining portion after being closed for nearly two years

Latest News

Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Cameron Caudill
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
Farmer shares concerns over bird flu outbreak
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in Fulton County
Area fire departments urge Kentuckians to follow burn bans as Spring fire season kicks off...
Spread facts, not flames: Fire departments urge caution ahead of spring fire season