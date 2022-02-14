Laurel County Sheriff discusses the office’s ‘War on Drugs’ operation

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than ten years, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has been working on its War on Drugs operation and those involved say the program has had great success.

The operation began in 2011 when John Root was elected as the Laurel County Sheriff.

“We had a real drug problem in the county,” said Laurel County Sheriff John Root. “More or less an epidemic, I would say.”

Over the past eleven years, Root said the office’s operation has impacted the county in a big way. He said when he was first elected, the office seized as many as 300 portable meth labs or “bottle meth.” He added that this year, they haven’t seen any.

“This has been a very, very successful fight,” said Sheriff Root. “Its one that we fight 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.”

