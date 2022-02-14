Advertisement

KSP attempting to return property following storage building thefts

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead is attempting to return unclaimed property regarding a string of storage unit thefts that occurred in Rowan County and Fleming County in 2020 and 2021.

If you had a storage unit broken into in Rowan County or Fleming County in 2020 or 2021, you are asked to contact Kentucky State Police Detective Reynolds at 606-784-4127 or email Detective Reynolds at justin.reynolds@ky.gov.

