KSP attempting to return property following storage building thefts

MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead is attempting to return unclaimed property regarding a string of storage unit thefts that occurred in Rowan County and Fleming County in 2020 and 2021.

If you had a storage unit broken into in Rowan County or Fleming County in 2020 or 2021, you are asked to contact Kentucky State Police Detective Reynolds at 606-784-4127 or email Detective Reynolds at justin.reynolds@ky.gov.

