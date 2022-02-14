Kentucky up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a week of wins, the Wildcats jump one spot to No. 4 in this week’s AP Poll. Auburn drops from the top spot after losing to previously-unranked Arkansas. Tennessee jumps to No. 16 before hosting the Cats on Tuesday, February 15.

Gonzaga Auburn Arizona Kentucky Purdue Kansas Baylor Providence Duke Villanova Texas Tech Illinois UCLA Houston Wisconsin Tennessee USC Ohio State Michigan State Texas Murray State Wyoming Arkansas Connecticut Alabama

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1

