Kentucky up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a week of wins, the Wildcats jump one spot to No. 4 in this week’s AP Poll. Auburn drops from the top spot after losing to previously-unranked Arkansas. Tennessee jumps to No. 16 before hosting the Cats on Tuesday, February 15.

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Auburn
  3. Arizona
  4. Kentucky
  5. Purdue
  6. Kansas
  7. Baylor
  8. Providence
  9. Duke
  10. Villanova
  11. Texas Tech
  12. Illinois
  13. UCLA
  14. Houston
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Tennessee
  17. USC
  18. Ohio State
  19. Michigan State
  20. Texas
  21. Murray State
  22. Wyoming
  23. Arkansas
  24. Connecticut
  25. Alabama

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1

