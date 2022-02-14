Issues & Answers: Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have received countless messages from people telling us their power bills are too high, some even hundreds of dollars more than in previous months.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his office is hearing complaints from Kentuckians.

”There’s a what is called a fuel adjustment clause that kicks in whenever there is a fluctuation in energy levels,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

He said his office is in contact with the Public Service Commission to help restrain the fuel adjustment clause, but he also blames Washington.

”Is a climate agenda right now that takes into consideration the ideas and thoughts of a few at the expense of many,” he said.

His office argued a pro-life case before the Supreme Court in October, he said it is over their ability to defend House Bill 454 that bans live dismemberment abortions.

”The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals basically said that we didn’t have the right to continue the defense of that law,” he added.

A ruling is expected in the coming weeks, he said he is hopeful for a favorable ruling.

“We will then be able to go back to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals where they told us we couldn’t continue the defense of the law and continue defending the law,” he said.

The AG was involved in lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

”When it comes to OSHA, federal contractors and Head Start, we are in a good spot with those,” he said.

