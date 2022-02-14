Advertisement

Issues & Answers: Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Issues & Answers: Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Issues & Answers: Attorney General Daniel Cameron(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have received countless messages from people telling us their power bills are too high, some even hundreds of dollars more than in previous months.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his office is hearing complaints from Kentuckians.

”There’s a what is called a fuel adjustment clause that kicks in whenever there is a fluctuation in energy levels,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

He said his office is in contact with the Public Service Commission to help restrain the fuel adjustment clause, but he also blames Washington.

”Is a climate agenda right now that takes into consideration the ideas and thoughts of a few at the expense of many,” he said.

His office argued a pro-life case before the Supreme Court in October, he said it is over their ability to defend House Bill 454 that bans live dismemberment abortions.

”The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals basically said that we didn’t have the right to continue the defense of that law,” he added.

A ruling is expected in the coming weeks, he said he is hopeful for a favorable ruling.

“We will then be able to go back to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals where they told us we couldn’t continue the defense of the law and continue defending the law,” he said.

The AG was involved in lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

”When it comes to OSHA, federal contractors and Head Start, we are in a good spot with those,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Calipari provides update on TyTy Washington injury
KSP cruiser police car
Man arrested in connection to South Floyd Elementary lockdown
Snow Showers
Another round of snow showers possible tonight
Benham Schoolhouse Inn
Benham Schoolhouse Inn opens its dining portion after being closed for nearly two years

Latest News

Kid Biker at 5:30pm
Mountain News at 5:30 - clipped version
Gas prices in Lexington close to a dollar higher a gallon than last year
WATCH |Gas prices in Lexington close to a dollar higher a gallon than last year
Southern Kentucky man uses air ducts to break into flea market
File Graphic
KSP investigating Trooper-involved shooting in Magoffin County