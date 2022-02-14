Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in Fulton County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An avian influenza has been detected in a flock of commercial chickens in Fulton County.

The highly contagious flu is more deadly to birds than the Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which Kentucky last saw in 2017.

On February 11th, the Fulton county farm alerted the Kentucky Department of Agriculture of an increase in poultry deaths. The United States Department of of Agriculture was able to confirm that it was H5N1, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

Dr. Katherine Flynn, the Kentucky State Veterinarian said, “On that Fulton county premises we have issued a quarantine so that no animals, birds, anything goes on or off the property.”

In addition to the 10 kilometer animal quarantine zone, the KDA also created an incidence management team made up of Tennessee Agriculture and Federal officials. Dr. Flynn said there is no food safety risk to humans.

“Avian influenza does not pose a food safety risk, poultry, poultry products and eggs are safe to eat when cooked properly. there have been no human cases of avian influenza in the united states.” said Dr. Flynn.

Dr. Flynn still urged caution to those who have chickens of their own.

“so if your poultry, your backyard chicken goes out, has interaction with wild birds, there’s a potential for spread of that virus, so everyone has to make sure their birds are protected,” she said.

There is no timeframe for how quickly the virus will be eradicated, since it is largely dependent on how much spread there was in the environment around the farm.

If you see sick birds, you are encouraged to call the sick bird hotline at 1-866-536-7593.

