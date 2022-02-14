Gas prices in Lexington close to a dollar higher a gallon than last year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You may have noticed an increase at the gas pump. Travel experts say gas prices are going up.

Data shows gas prices in Lexington rose nearly 12 cents per gallon in the last week, about $3.23 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 275 stations in Lexington, gas prices are nearly 30 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and nearly 90 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Lori Weaver Hawkins, with AAA Bluegrass, says the cost of crude oil has gone up, which is why people are seeing higher prices at the pump.

Higher gas is doing more than hurting people’s pockets. It’s also affecting businesses owners like Nancy Bellor who runs a horse farm.

“My fear is honestly for the food chain supply and farmers because that’s going to affect the trickle-down through trucking and it’s going to affect the consumer at every single level,” Bellor said.

She says there’s a greater demand for oil now with more people traveling this year as opposed to last. She also mentioned what’s happening internationally with Russia and Ukraine is having an impact on prices.

“In this case, Russia is actually a part of what they call OPEC Plus. The OPEC countries plus Russia, and so the current situation with Russia and the Ukraine is playing to what we’re seeing with crude oil prices going up,” Weaver Hawkins said.

AAA experts say you can save money on gas by making sure your vehicle is up to date on maintenance. They also recommended traveling with lighter loads.

Experts say it’s not clear how long gas prices will increase, but they say we can expect higher prices as long as crude oil remains in short supply and high demand.

