Estill, Madison, Garrard counties awarded more than $2 million

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced water and sewer improvement funding for three counties.

The funding, which totals to more than $2.7 million, is from the Better Kentucky Plan’s ‘Cleaner Water Program.’

The goal of the award is to give clean drinking water and better sewage systems to people in the area.

“Providing modern, efficient wastewater systems and clean water will be essential as we build a better Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects will encourage business and residential development and provide our utilities with the tools they need to support their growing customer needs.”

“Gov. Beshear, thank you, because not only us, but the generation to come, will benefit from your generosity,” said Estill County Judge Executive Donnie Watson.

