Eight-year-old from Eastern Kentucky making a name for himself in motocross

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky boy has been making waves in motocross racing.

Eight-year-old Jaxon Banks from Letcher County began his racing career in June 2020.

Banks had a successful first season of racing, during which he won several awards in the process.

His Father, Junior Banks, said his son shows true sportsmanship and competitiveness.

“This little kid, smaller than what he was, had turned his motorcycle over and was stuck and couldn’t pick it back up,” said Junior. “He stops and lays his motorcycle down and helps this little boy get back on his bike and get it started. Then he goes over and picks his back up.”

Currently, Jaxon has six sponsors, one of which is Tim Short Chevrolet in Hazard, where his father works.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.