Advertisement

Eight-year-old from Eastern Kentucky making a name for himself in motocross

Jaxon Banks with his awards
Jaxon Banks with his awards(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky boy has been making waves in motocross racing.

Eight-year-old Jaxon Banks from Letcher County began his racing career in June 2020.

Banks had a successful first season of racing, during which he won several awards in the process.

His Father, Junior Banks, said his son shows true sportsmanship and competitiveness.

“This little kid, smaller than what he was, had turned his motorcycle over and was stuck and couldn’t pick it back up,” said Junior. “He stops and lays his motorcycle down and helps this little boy get back on his bike and get it started. Then he goes over and picks his back up.”

Currently, Jaxon has six sponsors, one of which is Tim Short Chevrolet in Hazard, where his father works.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Calipari provides update on TyTy Washington injury
KSP cruiser police car
Man arrested in connection to South Floyd Elementary lockdown
Snow Showers
Another round of snow showers possible tonight
Kentucky Senate passes car tax bill

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly COVID briefing
Wayne County Schools employee facing child pornography charges
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office
Laurel County Sheriff discusses the office’s ‘War on Drugs’ operation