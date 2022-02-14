Advertisement

Ashland police searching for assault suspect

Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a violent stabbing out of Ashland, Kentucky.
Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a violent stabbing out of Ashland, Kentucky.(Ashland Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a violent stabbing out of Ashland, Kentucky.

The Ashland Police Department received a call about a stabbing in the parking lot of the Bruce Apartments along Clements Drive around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the driver picked up a customer and upon arriving at the apartments was stabbed in the head and chest multiple times. The suspect then ran off with an unknown amount of money.

The victim was then transported to a hospital for critical care. He has since been listed in stable condition.

The Criminal Investigations Section identified the suspect as 20-year-old Paul D. Gower of Ashland. Gower is on the run and has a warrant for Attempted Murder and 1st Degree Robbery. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Gower, please call 911. If you have any information about his location contact the Ashland Police Department at (606)-385-3273 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (606)-385-3127.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Calipari provides update on TyTy Washington injury
KSP cruiser police car
Man arrested in connection to South Floyd Elementary lockdown
Snow Showers
Another round of snow showers possible tonight
Kentucky Senate passes car tax bill

Latest News

File image
Kentucky man pleads guilty to defrauding school internet program
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Valentine’s Day Forecast: Clouds give way to sunshine
Take your marks…. Go! On February 13, 2022, the YMCA of North Lexington held their 3rd annual...
WATCH | North Lexington YMCA holds 3rd annual indoor triathalon
The General Store at Pine Mountain Crossing
Eastern Kentucky business hosts “Galentine’s Day” event